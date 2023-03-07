Ms Thomson was elected in May 2021 and has been criticised for the delay in opening an office for face to face appointments.

But the SNP MSP says that she has always been available to meet constituents whenever that is required.

And she says her office is now open for her staff, but finding tradespeople needed to add “multiple security requirements” to open it to the public has been a challenge.

Michelle Thomson, Falkirk East MSP, and Diane MacIntyre from her office met constituents at a cost of living event last November in Callendar Square

She said: “Since being elected I have dealt with over 1700 enquiries from my constituents and signposted countless others to resources that may help such as their MP, councillors or third party organisations and support groups.

“Very few of my constituents have contacted me specifically for a face to face meeting or surgery appointment (most communicate via email) – but when they do they have all been offered an online meeting, phone call or house visit with myself or a member of my team.

“My office is currently manned by my staff but not yet open to the public as we have been waiting on the final equipment being put in place.

“This has now been completed so I am pleased to say that I will be announcing the opening date in the very near future.

“There are few suitable buildings in the constituency which are a) affordable within budget and b) accessible by most constituents.

“There are now multiple security requirements and we, along with many across Falkirk District struggled to find the tradespeople we needed. “

