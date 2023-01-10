MSP calls for pay rise for Falkirk workers after viewing wage figures decline

According to Office for National Statistics data real wages in the Falkirk area have fallen by 6.8 per cent on average – a drop of £2306 – since 2010.

Across Scotland pay has fallen by 2.3 percent – £800 lower – than it was 12 years ago when inflation is taken into account.

Mr Leonard said: “The wave of industrial action that started last summer and is continuing this year is completely justified when you consider that people are so much worse off now than they were in 2010.

Central Scotland MSP Richard Leonard is calling for a wage rise for Falkirk workers