MP calls for UK Government to build new parliament

Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP Martyn Day has called on the UK Government to build a “new, fit for purpose” parliament.

The government will consider two options when a vote on the restoration of the Palace of Wesminster is held tomorrow (Wednesday).

Politicians will opt to either carry on as normal and make amendments when needed or vacate the premises to allow for a £3.5 billion refurbishment programme.

Mr Day said: “In a time of austerity, it seems absurd that the government is proposing restoring Westminster, which will undoubtedly lead to a huge bill for the taxpayer.

“Surely a more economical option would be turning Westminster into a museum and building a new, fit for purpose parliament building which could house seats for all members and electronic voting.

“The palace is home to a significant collection of work of arts, archives and furnishings — most of which of which the public never get to see.

“Additionally, Westminster is failing to meet the needs of many people who use it, whether on a daily or occasional basis.

“Public access and facilities — most notably for people with disabilities — are unacceptably poor.

“More broadly, although large sections of the public admire the building, many people feel disconnected from the Palace of Westminster — and consequently parliament itself — and not welcome.”