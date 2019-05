Over one-third of voters in Falkirk Council area went to the polling station on Thursday.

The turnout in the 2019 European Parliamentary election was 42,272 (35.6 per cent) of the 118,907 eligible to vote.

In 2014 the turnout was lower at 29.4 per cent.

The result for this area is expected before 11pm.

Scotland will return six MEPs.

There are eight political parties and two independents contesting the six MEP roles.