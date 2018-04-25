More food parcels needed in Falkirk

Families are being “driven to food banks” according to Angus MacDonald, MSP for Falkirk East.

He has criticised the UK government after new figures reveal the number of food parcels distributed has increased over the past year.

The Trussell Trust’s annual food bank statistics show that the number of food parcels distributed in Scotland surged by 17 per cent in 2017-18 to record levels.

Benefit delays and sanctions are the primary reason for referrals, with the roll-out of universal credit a factor in the rise.

Mr MacDonald said: “It’s a disgrace that families in Falkirk district and across Scotland are having to rely on emergency food parcels just to get by.

“Tory policies are making it harder for families to cover even the basic costs of food, housing, and bills.”