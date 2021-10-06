Michelle Thomson MSP gains Living Wage and Carer Positive Employer accreditation

Living Wage accreditation formally recognises and celebrates employers who choose to go further than the government minimum.

Carer Positive accreditation aims to create a supportive working environment for carers in the workplace.

The accolades come in Challenge Poverty week which focuses on how small changes can make a big difference.

Michelle Thomson, MSP Falkirk East.

Ms Thomson MSP said she was proud to gain both accreditations.

She added: “Over 45,000 workers in over 2,100 businesses are paid the Real Living Wage of £9.50 per hour.

Not only is this good for business, increasing morale and productivity, but it is also a boost in confidence to any employee that their employer values them to pay them a decent wage for the work they do.

“While being Carer Positive allows for flexibility for people who want to work but have caring responsibilities that often mean they have to give up work.

“Being both Carer Positive and Living Wage accredited provides an opportunity for a happier and, therefore, a more productive workforce.”And she urged other businesses across Falkirk district to join the initiatives.

She added: “I would encourage any employer who is considering taking these steps to go for it – you will not regret making these decisions. We should all strive for a better environment for our employees and these are great steps in the right direction towards doing just that.”

