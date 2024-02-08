Michael Matheson: SNP party members in Falkirk West back MSP as he quits as health secretary
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hours after the Falkirk West MSP resigned from his role as the Scotland’s health secretary following months of scrutiny over his iPad data roaming charges, the local constituency gave him their backing.
It was revealed three months ago that Mr Matheson had accumulated more than £11,000 in data roaming charges while abroad.
He had been on holiday in Morocco with his family at Christmas 2022 when the charges occurred.
When details of the bill were first made public, he said the device had only been used for parliamentary work.
However, he later admitted that his sons had used the iPad as a data hotspot so they could watch football.
He has since paid back the bill in full and apologised.
Mr Matheson had faced repeated calls to resign from the SNP frontbench, but until now had remained in post. But today said he was resigning now to avoid becoming a “distraction” for the Scottish
Government, amid intense pressure on the NHS.
He confirmed his resignation in a statement sent to First Minister Humza Yousaf.
The outgoing minister said: “Throughout my time in government, I have always strived to do my absolute best for the people of Scotland, progressing legislation and policy to make Scotland a fairer and more prosperous place."
Mr Matheson added: “Having requested from the Scottish Parliament Corporate Body review my data roaming charges from last year, I am conscious that this process will conclude in the coming weeks.
"I have still not received the findings of their review. However, it is in the best interest of myself and the Government for me to now step down to ensure this does not become a distraction to taking forward the Government’s agenda.”
Tonight a spokesperson for the SNPFalkirk West Constituency Association said: "Michael Matheson has had 13 years of success as a Minister and Cabinet Secretary in the Scottish Government, all whilst serving his constituents in Falkirk West and doing what is in the best interest of the communities of which he serves. We know Mr Matheson will go on to be an effective backbencher and continue to fight for his constituents.”