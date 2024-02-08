Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hours after the Falkirk West MSP resigned from his role as the Scotland’s health secretary following months of scrutiny over his iPad data roaming charges, the local constituency gave him their backing.

It was revealed three months ago that Mr Matheson had accumulated more than £11,000 in data roaming charges while abroad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had been on holiday in Morocco with his family at Christmas 2022 when the charges occurred.

Michael Matheson resigned as Health Secretary today. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

When details of the bill were first made public, he said the device had only been used for parliamentary work.

However, he later admitted that his sons had used the iPad as a data hotspot so they could watch football.

He has since paid back the bill in full and apologised.

Mr Matheson had faced repeated calls to resign from the SNP frontbench, but until now had remained in post. But today said he was resigning now to avoid becoming a “distraction” for the Scottish

Government, amid intense pressure on the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He confirmed his resignation in a statement sent to First Minister Humza Yousaf.

The outgoing minister said: “Throughout my time in government, I have always strived to do my absolute best for the people of Scotland, progressing legislation and policy to make Scotland a fairer and more prosperous place."

Mr Matheson added: “Having requested from the Scottish Parliament Corporate Body review my data roaming charges from last year, I am conscious that this process will conclude in the coming weeks.

"I have still not received the findings of their review. However, it is in the best interest of myself and the Government for me to now step down to ensure this does not become a distraction to taking forward the Government’s agenda.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad