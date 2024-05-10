Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has secured a meeting with Post Office Minister Kevin Hollinrake to discuss the impact of the closure of Kirkliston Post Office.

The MP pressed business ministers on the closure of the Kirkliston branch, which leaves the village with reduced access to cash, and is one of several changes made to Post Office services in recent times.

The closure in Kirkliston follows the recent announcement of the Royal Bank of Scotland planning to shut its branch in Newbridge, which will leave residents needing to travel up to five miles to the bank in Corstorphine.

Mr Hollinrake said the Government invests up to £50 million every year to support Post Offices in less populated areas and is committed to ensuring that 99 per cent of the population live within three miles of a Post Office.

Christine Jardine has secured a meeting with Post Office Minister Kevin Hollinrake to discuss the Kirkliston Post Office closure.

But Christine is concerned this will still leave some services out of reach of vulnerable residents.

She said: “I am delighted the Minister has agreed to meet me to hear constituents’ concerns.

“For communities like Kirkliston and Newbridge, where we’ve seen a reduction in public amenities, being forced to travel several miles will leave many older, vulnerable or isolated residents without easy access to cash and vital government services.

