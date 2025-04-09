Meet Falkirk Council's new waste trucks - Bin Diesel and the Binfluencer
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Meet Bin Diesel and the Binfluencer with their striking visual wraps and cutting-edge onboard technology, the vehicles mark a major milestone in a wider seven-year rolling programme to modernise the council’s refuse collection fleet.
The local authority says this latest investment enhances the “effectiveness, visibility, and sustainability” of its commercial trade waste service and it is hoped their is increased trade customer uptake.
Serving over 850 businesses and schools, the new vehicles have been designed to differentiate the commercial fleet from domestic services, making it easier for customers and the public to recognise the specialised service.
Chosen through a school-wide naming competition, Bin Diesel (general waste) and Binfluencer (recycling) will also support waste education by visiting local schools, helping to make recycling lessons more engaging and memorable for pupils.
Councillor Bryan Deakin, portfolio holder for climate change, said: “This is about more than upgrading trucks through our seven year rolling programme. Bin Diesel and the Binfluencer show how we’re investing in cleaner, smarter waste services while making sustainability fun and visible for the whole community.
“The new monster trucks have advanced onboard weighing systems which will enable more accurate billing and open opportunities for data-led service improvements and future innovation.”
The monster trucks are fuelled by Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), a renewable fuel made from waste or residue oils and fats, offering a cleaner alternative to traditional fossil diesel with potential for significant greenhouse gas emission reductions.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.