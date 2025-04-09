Meet Falkirk Council's new waste trucks - Bin Diesel and the Binfluencer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Schoolchildren have named the latest two monster trucks dealing with Falkirk Council’s commercial waste service.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meet Bin Diesel and the Binfluencer with their striking visual wraps and cutting-edge onboard technology, the vehicles mark a major milestone in a wider seven-year rolling programme to modernise the council’s refuse collection fleet.

The local authority says this latest investment enhances the “effectiveness, visibility, and sustainability” of its commercial trade waste service and it is hoped their is increased trade customer uptake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serving over 850 businesses and schools, the new vehicles have been designed to differentiate the commercial fleet from domestic services, making it easier for customers and the public to recognise the specialised service.

John Kirkhope and Barry Neill of Falkirk Council with Councillor Bryan Deakin. Pic: Contributed

Chosen through a school-wide naming competition, Bin Diesel (general waste) and Binfluencer (recycling) will also support waste education by visiting local schools, helping to make recycling lessons more engaging and memorable for pupils.

Councillor Bryan Deakin, portfolio holder for climate change, said: “This is about more than upgrading trucks through our seven year rolling programme. Bin Diesel and the Binfluencer show how we’re investing in cleaner, smarter waste services while making sustainability fun and visible for the whole community.

“The new monster trucks have advanced onboard weighing systems which will enable more accurate billing and open opportunities for data-led service improvements and future innovation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The monster trucks are fuelled by Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), a renewable fuel made from waste or residue oils and fats, offering a cleaner alternative to traditional fossil diesel with potential for significant greenhouse gas emission reductions.

Introducing Binfluencer and Bin Diesel - the new trade waste monster trucks. Pic: Contributed

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.