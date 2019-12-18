Martyn Day returned to represent Linlithgow & East Falkirk

Heading back to Westminster this week for a third term as Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP is the SNP’s Martyn Day.

The former West Lothian councillor secured a massive 11,266 majority over his nearest rival, Conservative Charles Kennedy, to see him once again London-bound.

First elected to the seat in 2015 when the huge rise in the Nationalist vote across Scotland saw his party take 56 of the country’s 59 seats, he was re-elected in 2017.

Now in 2019 he said the SNP’s success was “emphatic” and was looking forward to representing his constituents in the UK Parliament.

Shortly before his departure for Westminster, he said: “I am delighted with the emphatic success of SNP MPs across Falkirk and West Lothian in the General Election.

“The victory for the SNP in 47 of the 59 Scottish constituencies gives a clear mandate for #indyref2.

“I am looking forward to ensuring the issues that affect my constituents are represented when Westminster business fully resumes.”

Although the Conservatives and Labour came second and third respectively, both saw their share of the vote drop – Conservatives by 4.4 per cent and Labour by 12.5 per cent.

There was a growth for the other parties standing in the Linlithgow and East Falkirk seat with the Liberal Democrats enjoying a 4.2 per cent increase in their share of the vote; the Brexit Party was +2.2 per cent; the Greens took two per cent and newcomer Mark Tunnicliff for the Veteran and People’s Party secured one per cent of the vote.

Mr Day added: “It is a huge privilege that the people of Linlithgow and East Falkirk have once again chosen to support and put their trust in me. Rest assured that I will do everything in my power to serve all my constituents, however they may have voted, over the coming Parliamentary term.

“I want to take this opportunity to publicly thank my constituency office staff for all their hard work and support. They have done a fantastic job in helping me with over 9000 enquiries since the last election two and a half years ago. I am also very grateful to the local SNP team who provided great assistance throughout the campaign.”

Martyn Day (SNP) – 25,551

Charles Kennedy (Conservative) – 14,285

Wendy Milne (Labour) – 10,517

Sally Pattle (Lib Dem) – 4393

Marc Bozza (Brexit) – 1257

Gillian Mackay (Greens) – 1184

Mark Tunnicliff (Veteran and People’s Party) – 588

SNP majority: 11,266