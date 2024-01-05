Local Inquiry into boundary proposals for Edinburgh Forth and Linlithgow

Boundaries Scotland has announced that it will be holding a Local Inquiry into its proposals for a Scottish Parliament constituency: Edinburgh Forth and Linlithgow.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The inquiry will be held on Tuesday, January 9, at the Village Hotel, 140 Crewe Rd South, Edinburgh, EH4 2NY. Two sessions will be held, the first from 2pm to 4pm and the second from 6pm to 8pm.

Sheriff Principal Ross will chair the Inquiry and provide an opportunity for councils, elected representatives and local people to put their views forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor Ailsa Henderson, Boundaries Scotland chairwoman, said: “Our consultations are strengthened by local people and organisations contributing their views.

Inquiry is being held amid complaints about a lack of ties between Edinburgh and West Lothian.

“Whether you support or oppose our provisional proposals for the constituencies in your area we very much want to hear from you. Responses are particularly helpful when they include specific suggestions for improvements and if they comply with the legislative rules within which we work.

“Local Inquiries are held in areas where a local authority has objected to our proposals, where there has been a strong local response or where we feel we want additional information. They are an important part of the review process. If we subsequently change our proposals we will consult again in 2024.”

Boundaries Scotland consulted on its proposals for constituencies for the Scottish Parliament from May 17 to June 18 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed Edinburgh Forth and Linlithgow constituency includes Broxburn and Linlithgow in West Lothian, as well as Kirkliston, South Queensferry, Cramond and Muirhouse from within Edinburgh Council area. The existing constituency boundaries had followed the council area boundary between Edinburgh and West Lothian.

The Commission agreed to hold a local inquiry in the west of Edinburgh due to a large number of responses which opposed the proposed Edinburgh Forth and Linlithgow constituency and a lack of ties between Edinburgh and West Lothian.