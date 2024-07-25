Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An inquiry is to be held into controversial plans to split the Falkirk Council into three for Scottish Parliament constituencies.

Earlier this year, Falkirk councillors agreed to divide up the area in this way would be confusing for voters and difficult to administer.

The latest suggestion from Boundaries Scotland is that the current Falkirk West and Falkirk East constituencies be replaced with Falkirk North and Linlithgow & Falkirk South, while Denny and Banknock should move to Cumbernauld & Kilsyth.

Previously, the leader of the council, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, said: “It’s absolutely abhorrent that Falkirk seems to have been squeezed by the rest of the country and we have been split into three different parts.

Officials want to split the Falkirk Council into three for Scottish Parliament elections. Pic: Getty.

“Natural links with communities have been broken and will create a huge amount of voter confusion and potentially an apathy to go out and vote because you may be unsure who your candidate is."

Now Boundaries Scotland to hold a Local Inquiry into its proposals for the three Scottish Parliament Constituencies: Cumbernauld and Kilsyth; Falkirk North; and Linlithgow and Falkirk South.

It will take place on August 22 at the Falkirk Stadium. Two sessions will be run, the first at 2pm until 4pm and the second at 6pm until 8pm.

The Inquiry will be chaired by Assistant Commissioner Wade, a sheriff principal who has been appointed by Scottish Ministers. It aims to provide local people, councils and elected representatives to have an opportunity to put their views forward.

Chair of Boundaries Scotland, Prof Ailsa Henderson said: “Local Inquiries are held by us in areas where a local authority has objected to our revised proposals, where there has been a strong local response or where we feel we want additional information. They are an important part of the review process. If we subsequently change our proposals in any area we will consult again later in 2024.”

But Councillor Meiklejohn said the proposals would also lead to confusion between multiple health boards and “a plethora of MPs and MSPs” – including regional MSPs – which “would be challenging”.

Falkirk Council chief executive Kenneth Lawrie told councillors that it was “regrettable” that the area would be split over three constituencies, particularly when the initial proposals from Boundaries Scotland had suggested no change.

He said: “Falkirk as a result of its size is particularly well suited to being divided into two constituencies and these constituencies are well understood and recognised by voters,” he said.

The Second Review of Scottish Parliament boundaries began in 2022 and will recommend constituencies, and regions, of similar electorate size while also taking account of local authority areas, special geographical circumstances, maintenance of local ties and any inconveniences caused by the alteration of the existing boundaries.

Anyone wishing to speak at the inquiry can register by emailing [email protected] or telephoning 0131 244 2001.