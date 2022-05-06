Linlithgow MSP welcomes the passing of Fireworks Bill at stage one

She also met local group Blackburn Bonfire Night Action Group (BBNAG) in Parliament, who provided the Criminal Justice Committee with evidence of their innovative approach to tackling misuse of fireworks earlier this year. Representatives from Blackburn Bonfire Night Action Group, St Kentigern’s Academy and Bathgate Academy all attended Parliament to watch the debate live this week.

Ms Hyslop (SNP) said: “My MSP colleagues on the Scottish Parliament’s Justice Committee were very impressed by Blackburn Bonfire Night Action Group and how they had addressed anti-social behaviour due to the misuse of fireworks when they visited Blackburn as they gathered evidence on the Fireworks Bill.

“The overarching objective of the Bill is to protect public and community safety and wellbeing, by ensuring fireworks and pyrotechnics do not cause harm, distress, or injury.

Fiona Hyslop MSP with the Blackburn Bonfire Action Group at the Scottish Parliament this week.

“It is an important step towards reducing the burden on emergency services and I am pleased that the Scottish Government has already moved quickly to introduce regulations restricting the times of day and the volume of fireworks that can be supplied to the public, as well as the times fireworks can be set off.