Linlithgow MSP welcomes £5.4m funding boost for West Lothian schools

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop.

Pupil Equity Funding allocations total over half a billion pounds (£520 million) across the country over the next four years.

The funding is to be spent at the discretion of teachers and school leaders to close the poverty related attainment gap in their schools.

Ms Hyslop said: “Every child in West Lothian deserves the very best start in life regardless of their family’s financial circumstances.

“This £5,438,330 funding for schools across West Lothian will help close the poverty related attainment gap in education and help break the inter-generational cycle of deprivation.