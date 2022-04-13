Linlithgow MSP welcomes £5.4m funding boost for West Lothian schools
Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop has welcomed the news that £5.4 million in funding as part of the Pupil Equity Fund will be awarded to schools across West Lothian between 2022 and 2023.
Pupil Equity Funding allocations total over half a billion pounds (£520 million) across the country over the next four years.
The funding is to be spent at the discretion of teachers and school leaders to close the poverty related attainment gap in their schools.
Ms Hyslop said: “Every child in West Lothian deserves the very best start in life regardless of their family’s financial circumstances.
“This £5,438,330 funding for schools across West Lothian will help close the poverty related attainment gap in education and help break the inter-generational cycle of deprivation.
“The funding support is welcome and highlights the Scottish Government’s ambition to continue to empower headteachers and teachers, who know their children and young people best.