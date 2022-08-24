Linlithgow MSP demands action from the UK Government to deal with spiralling energy costs
Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop has demanded urgent action from the UK Government to financially support people with spiralling energy costs.
Ms Hyslop (SNP) has called on the UK Government to scrap the upcoming increase to the energy cap, double the energy grant to £800 and ensure all payments are made by the beginning of October, introduce an energy price cap for Small and Medium Enterprises and bring in a further windfall tax and extend it to include all large businesses who made significant profits during the pandemic.
She said: “While the Scottish Government is doing what it can with its limited powers to help people through the Tory-made cost-of-living crisis, including spending £700m mitigating the bedroom tax and benefit cap, it is the UK government that has the powers to make the most difference.”
She added: “I am urging Tory Ministers to use the powers reserved to them and take responsibility for this crisis. They must act now to avoid more people being pushed into, or further into, poverty.
Most Popular
-
1
Police investigate death of man in Grangemouth
-
2
Falkirk Council: Advice given ahead of planned refuse workers strike
-
3
Video: Police at the scene following death in Grangemouth
-
4
Police need help to trace missing Falkirk woman (48)
-
5
M9 bridge repairs mean weeks of road restrictions for Falkirk motorists
“The UK Government must act immediately and take urgent action to address spiralling energy costs. People across my Linlithgow Constituency cannot wait until the Tories have decided who their next leader will be, they need action now."