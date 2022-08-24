Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Hyslop (SNP) has called on the UK Government to scrap the upcoming increase to the energy cap, double the energy grant to £800 and ensure all payments are made by the beginning of October, introduce an energy price cap for Small and Medium Enterprises and bring in a further windfall tax and extend it to include all large businesses who made significant profits during the pandemic.

She said: “While the Scottish Government is doing what it can with its limited powers to help people through the Tory-made cost-of-living crisis, including spending £700m mitigating the bedroom tax and benefit cap, it is the UK government that has the powers to make the most difference.”

She added: “I am urging Tory Ministers to use the powers reserved to them and take responsibility for this crisis. They must act now to avoid more people being pushed into, or further into, poverty.

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hysop (SNP).

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...