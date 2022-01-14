Linlithgow MSP calls on West Lothian premises to sign up for period app

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop (SNP).

The app allows users to identify locations where period products can be accessed for free in Scotland.

It currently links to over 700 venues in many communities where free products are available, but not all premises who offer this have downloaded the app to highlight that they’re part of the initiative.

Speaking about the app, Ms Hyslop said: “This is another ground-breaking project on the road to fight period poverty.

"Scotland was the first country in the world to make period products widely available for free – firstly in schools, colleges and universities, then followed by wider access in communities - and we should be very proud of that.

“This app is a great tool to help individuals, their family members or friends find and access the places closest to them where they can pick up sanitary products for free.

“Whether it’s a school, a community centre or a library, any premises who offer free period products is helping to combat period poverty and this app can highlight their efforts even further, and so I would urge all community spaces who offer this, to sign up to the app to make free period products even more accessible to those who need them.