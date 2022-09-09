Linlithgow MP supports Alzheimer's Awareness Month
Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP Martyn Day is supporting Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and doing his bit to help spread the message “know dementia, know Alzheimer’s”.
By Kevin Quinn
Friday, 9th September 2022, 1:00 pm
World Alzheimer’s Month tales place every September and is a global campaign to raise awareness around and demystify dementia.
Mr Day, SNP spokesperson for Health and Social Care, said: “A dementia diagnosis can be overwhelming, and for many older people who have received a diagnosis it can feel like everything has changed. However, a diagnosis of dementia doesn’t necessarily mean older people have to stop doing the things they enjoy.
“Whether you're living with dementia or caring for someone else, Age UK has information and advice to help, from understanding symptoms to getting support”.
For more information, see www.ageuk.org.uk.