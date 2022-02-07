Linlithgow MP calls for 12-month-visas for HGV drivers

Stock shot of HGV. Photo by John Devlin.

It follows figures from The Road Haulage Association which estimates a shortfall of some 85,000 drivers, affecting supply chains, retailers and the wider economy.Mr Day (SNP) , who raised the issue in the Commons, said: “Industries are suffering because of the Home Office’s hostile immigration environment.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The UK Government cannot simultaneously talk about a post-Covid economic recovery while at the same time placing barriers in the way of the people who can play a vital role in delivering that.