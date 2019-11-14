Linlithgow and East Falkirk candidates for General Election 2019

All the candidates for the 2019 General Election have been announced.

Nominations for the December 12 vote closed at 4pm today.

There are seven candidates for the Linlithgow and East Falkirk constituency which has been held by the SNP since 2015.

They are: Marc Bozza (Brexit Party), Martyn Day (Scottish National Party), Charles Kennedy (Scottish Conservative and Unionist), Gillian Mackay (Scottish Green Party), Wendy Milne (Scottish Labour Party), Sally Pattle (Scottish Liberal Democrats) and Mark Tunnicliff (Veterans and People’s Party).