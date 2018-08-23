Less than eight per cent who receive eviction letters in Falkirk actually leave homes

Eight people each month were evicted from Falkirk Council homes between 2017 and 2018 despite more than 100 eviction letters being sent to tenants each month.

Notices are delivered once the resident has been provided with the right information on where they can go for debt advice and assistance.

Concerns the number of evictions each month was 100 were brought to the attention of the council’s scrutiny committee last week when discussing the work of the Citizens Advice Bureau.

Councillor John McLuckie said: “I have seen more people getting evicted. I have heard there are 100 eviction letters sent out each month.

“As a council we need to compare figures so we know how bad it is. We need to know who to support and help the people most in need.”

It was later confirmed around 100 notices of proceedings are emailed to residents each month once they have been informed of the position they are in and where they can go to get advice and help.

Citizens Advice has three hubs based in Falkirk, Grangemouth and Denny and Dunipace. They are the largest independent voluntary providers of information and advice in the Falkirk Council area.

At the meeting David George, welfare benefits officer, said: “We contact people who are likely to be evicted in the coming week and look at the benefits they are entitled to.”

Sally Buchanan, Fairer Falkirk manager, said: “When someone does speak to us and ask us for help then we give them the support they need.”

It is hoped that the number of eviction letters posted each month can be reduced as Citizens Advice continues to help those needing guidance on how to handle their debt.