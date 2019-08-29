Leader Jeremy Corbyn visits Bo’ness to meet Labour Party faithful

The Labour leader was in Bo’ness tonight to meet with postal workers and party stalwarts.

Despite everything unfolding at Westminster and the prorogation of parliament, Jeremy Corbyn continued a planned visit to Scotland.

This included meeting with Royal Mail workers at the Bo’ness sorting office and members of the Linlithgow and East Falkirk constituency Labour party in the town’s library.

He was accompanied by Scottish Labour Party Leader Richard Leonard.

Earlier he had issued a joint statement with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, along with the leaders of the Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru, the Independent Group for Change and the Greens, demanding that Boris Johnson either reverse his decision to suspend parliament or put it to a Commons vote.

They said: “It is our view that there is a majority in the House of Commons that does not support this prorogation, and we demand that the prime minister reverses this decision immediately or allows MPs to vote on whether there should be one.

“We condemn the undemocratic actions of Boris Johnson following his suspension of parliament until October 14.

“There is no mandate from the public for a damaging no-deal Brexit. The prime minister is shutting down parliament with the sole aim of stopping MPs from avoiding a no-deal Brexit.

“This will be the longest prorogation in recent history, and one that comes at a critical moment in the history of our respective nations and the Brexit process.

“Voters are being deprived of the opportunity to have their representatives hold the government to account, make any key decisions, and ensure there is a lawful basis for any action that is taken.”