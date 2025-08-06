Last chance to have say on Bo'ness Town Centre Vision and Masterplan

Residents and businesses in Bo’ness have just days left to have their say and help shape the future of the town.

Falkirk Council are currently working with the local community and key stakeholders to prepare a Town Centre Vision and Masterplan for Bo’ness – but their latest consultation ends next week.

Those interested in sharing their views have until Monday, August 11 to do so, before the online survey closes.

The vision and masterplan aims to outline a positive future for the town centre as the heart of Bo’ness. It aims to identify public spaces and buildings to prioritise for improvement; identify priorities for action and investment and collate suggestions of what extra activities and uses could help the town centre – and Bo’ness – to thrive.

Falkirk Council is looking to create a new masterplan for Bo'ness town centre for the next 20 years. (Pic: Scotdrone)

The council intends that the work will shape the future of the town centre and help direct future funding and investment to deliver an improved quality of life. It will help inform the next Local Development Plan and suggest priority actions and proposals to inform the future of the town into the 2030s.

The survey can be found on the Council’s Partipate+ website here