Lack of plan shows SNP neglect on housing

Local Labour candidate, Paul Godzik, has hit out at the lack of action on housing, as figures from the Scottish Government show that social house building has hit its lowest level in a decade, and SNP Housing Minister, Mairi McAllan admits she has no plan to tackle Scotland’s housing emergency.

The latest Scottish Government figures show that the number of homes approved under the Affordable Housing Supply Programme (AHSP) dropped by 16% in 2024/25, the lowest number since 2014/15, while the number of homes for social rent completed fell by 13%. National housing charity Shelter Scotland stated the decline in delivery was ‘inevitable’ given repeated changes in budget and ‘lack of urgent action’ from the SNP Scottish Government.

Meanwhile, with funding falling in 31 of 32 local authorities the SNP Housing Minister has admitted that the Scottish Government do not yet have a housing plan, despite the Scottish Parliament and 13 local authorities declaring a ‘housing emergency’.

Paul said: “The Scottish Parliament and local authorities across Scotland have declared a housing emergency, and yet the SNP Scottish Government seem to have no plan to tackle the issue, with the figures getting worse, not better.

‘After nearly two decades of the SNP we have 250,000 people on social housing waiting lists, and 10,000 children stuck in temporary accommodation. The facts are clear, there are too many people on waiting lists, too few houses being built, and far too many families unable to get into the homes they deserve.

‘I want a Scottish Government focused on reforming planning, boosting housebuilding and ensuring a fair funding deal for local government. That is the new direction for affordable housing which Scottish Labour will prioritise at the next election.”