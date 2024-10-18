Labour victory in Falkirk South by-election

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Labour have held their seat in the Falkirk South by-election – but it was a close fought battle with the SNP.

Claire Aitken retained the seat previously held by Euan Stainbank who was elected as Falkirk MP at the general election.

The community activist said she was “stunned and delighted” at her victory and pledged to begin working for her constituents immediately.

Despite the SNP’s Carol Beattie, the former chief executive of Stirling Council, gaining the most first preference votes – 1043 and 29 more than Ms Aitken – she was pipped at the post in the seven stage of voting.

Return officer Kenneth Lawrie announces Claire Aitken of Scottish Labour as the new councillor for Falkirk South. Pic: Michael Gillen

The new Labour councillor dedicated the victory to her daughters, Eve, 22, and Stella,15, who had encouraged her to stand.

She said: “I want them to realise that you can achieve anything if you put your mind to it.

"I’m not a career politician and that was what people said to me time and again when I was out canvassing – you’re a normal person.

"I’m relieved the election campaign is over and I’m now looking forward to working for the people I’ll be representing.”

New Falkirk South councillor Claire Aitken with Labour supporters. Pic: Michael Gillen

Her predecessor Euan Stainbank said the result “was a clear indication that Labour are back as a serious force in Falkirk”.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn, who was Ms Beattie’s election agent said, it was disappointing not to win but the SNP would take heart from gaining the most first preference votes.

Only one in four of the electorate in the ward voted either by post or at the polling stations on the day.

Ms Aitken said there was a clear message on the doorsteps that people are fed up with the current political situation with many saying they didn’t want to vote.

A hug for new Labour councillor Claire Aitken from daughter Eve. Pic: Michael Gillen

Saying she was “Hallglen born and bred”, the new councillor previously said: “I started volunteering in the community late 2018 when I got fed up with the constant complaints about litter in Hallglen.

“Over the six months, I grew the Facebook page to a peak of over 500 members, held an open day and took part in the Keep Scotland Beautiful Big Spring Clean, as well as running weekly litter picks and promoting the Green Dog Walkers pledge.”

Ms Aitken joined the Ettrick Dochart Community Hall committee in 2019 and during Covid helped deliver food parcels, which eventually led to the Hallglen food pantry opening.

She added: “We also continue to run social events, and are currently working to save the hall for the people of Hallglen by completing the Community Asset Transfer process.

SNP candidate Carol Beattie received the most first preference votes but lost out at the seven stage. Pic: Michael Gillen

“I want to champion the needs of my constituents, acting as their voice to enable change in the community.”

The full list of first preference votes were:

Claire Aitken, Scottish Labour – 1014

Carol Beattie, SNP – 1043

David Grant, Scottish Conservative – 488

Stuart Martin, Reform UK – 330

Sharron McKean, Independent – 184

Tom Mclaughlin, Scottish Greens – 151

Sean McCay, Liberal Democrat – 119

The total electorate in Falkirk South is 13,528 and 3365 votes were counted giving a turnout of 24.9 per cent. There were 36 rejected ballot papers.