Labour MSP Richard Leonard announces he will not seek re-election to Holyrood next year

Today I am announcing that I will not be seeking re-election as an MSP in 2026.

But while I will be standing down from the Scottish Parliament, I will not be standing down from the causes that I believe in and that I have spent my entire adult life fighting for.

Locally that takes me back to the miners’ strike of 40 years ago and to the demand for a public inquiry into the Rechem waste incinerator which I campaigned for alongside the late Euro-MP Alex Falconer.

It takes me back to fighting against factory closures and for new investment, with former Scottish Trade Union Congress General Secretary and Falkirk resident, Campbell Christie.

MSP Richard Leonard with members of Brightons Long Covid group which he has supported. Pic: Contributed

And right up to date, in the battle to avert the closure of the Grangemouth oil refinery and the Haven factory in Larbert, and to secure justice for long Covid sufferers.

The common thread here is people. That is who I have always sided with and always will. The people who have been badly let down by those in power: like the workers at Grangemouth and the Waspi women.

That drive for democracy, for economic and social justice, to end poverty and inequality, and for international peace and disarmament. That is what I will continue to speak up on inside Parliament over the next year and campaign for outside Parliament for as long as I have a breath in my body.

The Labour movement has provided me with a great many opportunities.

Angry: Richard Leonard

To be a Member of the Scottish Parliament has been a huge privilege, but also a labour of love. I am very proud of the work I have been involved with and it has been an immense honour to have had the opportunity to do it.

I will never forget the great people in this community who I have met down the years. Many of them fighting an uphill battle, but all of them knowing that though life may be a struggle, we will get there in the end.

I remain absolutely convinced that we can, and we will build a better, a fairer, a more equal, a more democratic, a socialist society.