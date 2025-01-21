Labour MP Stainbank calls on government to 'think again' on Waspi compensation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank has called on the Labour government to “think again” about compensation for women affected by pension changes.

It comes as new figures released by the House of Commons Library suggest there are 331,780 so-called Waspi (Women Against State Pension Inequality) women north of the border. These are women born in the 1950s who say the delay in informing them of the pension changes has impacted their financial future.

First announced in the 1990s, the plan was to to bring women’s retirement age in line with men. This was later accelerated under the Tory-Liberal Democrat coalition government more than a decade ago.

However, there was a 28-month delay in writing to inform them of the changes.

A report by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) last year recommended the Government pay compensation to women as a result of the delay in them being informed of the changes.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall has rejected that recommendation, saying the Government cannot afford the £10.5 billion it would cost to fund it.

Mr Stainbank attended last week’s Westminster Hall debate on the Ombudsman report on Waspi.

He later said: “Some may still question whether there is genuine contention over the injustice faced by Waspi women, but the Ombudsman’s findings and the Secretary of State’s statements leave no room for doubt: the Government failed to properly inform 1950s-born women about changes to their state pension age. This constitutes maladministration and a scandal that has compelled a diverse group of women to fight for justice.

“I pose a straightforward question to the Government: is their refusal to compensate these women based on cost, or on limited studies suggesting most people were aware of the changes? If it is about cost, then the issue must be revisited later when the money is available, and the Ombudsman’s recommendations implemented. If it is the latter, we cannot arbitrarily choose to deny compensation for clear and established injustices.

“Labour is the only party to ever produce a costed plan to compensate the Waspi women, in our 2019 manifesto.

“Our record on compensating Infected Blood Scandal victims, victims of the Post Office Scandal and Mineworkers Pension Scheme scandal is our proud record, and the aggravator for the disappointment Waspi women face.”

The Labour MP added: “I challenge the opposition parties to step up: if you have a credible, fully costed plan to compensate Waspi women within the severe fiscal constraints left by the previous Government, then make it public. It is deeply frustrating. Take, for example, the SNP manifesto, which irresponsibly promises tens of billions in spending without outlining the necessary tax-raising measures to fund it.

"Until you provide a viable solution, your support amounts to little more than empty rhetoric. I cannot, and will not, support any forthcoming opportunistic motions that lack both substance and practicality.

“My message to the Government is simpler: open your ears and think again.”