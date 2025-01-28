Labour MP Brian Leishman supports SNP bill to compensate Waspi women

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grangemouth’s Labour MP has supported an SNP bill to establish a compensation scheme for women affected by changes to the state pension age.

Brian Leishman was one of ten Labour MPs who supported the SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn’s Women’s State Pension Age (Ombudsman Report and Compensation Scheme) Bill today.

Known as Waspis, the 1950s born women want compensation after they say that they have faced financial hardship due to the delay in them receiving their pension.

Mr Leishman has urged all party colleagues to vote for WASPI women to receive compensation.

Brian Leishman MP with WASPI women at a London rally. Pic: Contributed

Last year, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman recommended payouts for the women, who were not properly informed of the rise in the state pension age.

The MP for Alloa and Grangemouth said he continues to stand “in solidarity with the group” and has called on his party’s leadership to govern with the principles and ideas of Labour.

Speaking ahead of the ten minute rule motion being introduced in the House of Commons, Mr Leishman said: “Many in the Labour Party have campaigned alongside Waspi women in opposition or as candidates. Today I urge them to do right by those who are the victims of an injustice.

“Labour is the party of equality, fairness and justice.

“We said we would deliver change, now we have the power to do what is right and not leave them hanging out to dry like the Tories, who did not even bother to respond to the ombudsman’s report when they had the opportunity in government.

“It is fundamentally wrong that a Waspi woman dies every 13 minutes and will never have received the justice they deserve.

“I am challenging everyone in the party to right this wrong now – as we previously said we would do so.”

Mr Leishman has previously called for an annual wealth tax on assets worth more than £10 million to help fix growing inequalities in society.

Ahead of the budget, he was among parliamentarians who said a two per cent levy could raise £24 billion a year while equalising capital gains and income tax rates would raise almost another £17 billion – rectifying unfairness in the system.

The MP added: “Measures such as an annual wealth tax would help raise much-needed funds for public services and would help us in righting the many wrongs of the past, such as the injustice affecting Waspi women.”