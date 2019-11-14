Labour leader Corbyn visits Linlithgow and East Falkirk constituency

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was in Linlithgow this afternoon as part of his whistlestop tour of Scottish seats.

He met his party’s candidate for the Linlithgow and East Falkirk seat, Wendy Milne, and supporters at the Cross in the Royal Burgh.

Mr Corbyn was also presented with a calendar by members of the Falkirk WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) group which they have made and are selling on behalf of a cancer charity.

He said: “Thank you to the WASPI women for the calendar and thank you for your passion and determination to bring about justice. The fact you are doing this for cancer care shows your care for everyone else in our society.”

As well as meeting constituents, he also popped into the nearby Coffee Neuk which he said that he had visited before and recommended.