Falkirk’s three Labour Westminster candidates have welcomed PM Rishi Sunak’s surprise announcement of a July 4 general election, chorusing “Bring it on”.

Boundary changes mean Falkirk area voters will be divided, forming part of three new constituencies. Falkirk, Alloa and Grangemouth and Bathgate and Linlithgow.

Labour’s three candidates are: Euan Stainbank, a Falkirk councillor, who is standing in the Falkirk constituency; Brian Leishman, a councillor in Perth and former golf pro is contesting the Alloa and Grangemouth seat; while Kirsteen Sullivan, another councillor, who represents Whitburn and Blackburn on West Lothian Council, is candidate for the Bathgate and Linlithgow constituency.

All three, who have been campaigning on the doorstep in their constituencies for several weeks, are pleased a date has been decided.

Labour's Westminster candidates - Euan Stainbank, will contest the Falkirk seat, which takes in Falkirk and the Braes, while Brian Leishman, was chosen for the Alloa and Grangemouth seat. Pic: Contributed

A local constituency spokesman said: “Finally Rishi Sunak has caved in and called the election we need. Finally we get a chance to turn the page on this failed Tory government and deliver the change the people of this area so desperately need.”

“Euan was born and brought up in Falkirk and spent the majority of his working life here, making an impression through his work as a councillor.

“Brian has made his presence felt in recent weeks, backing the workers at Grangemouth Refinery, calling for any closure to be put off until a just transition can be achieved and supporting the Keep Grangemouth Working campaign.

“Kirsteen is a highly respected member of West Lothian Council who wants to win a Westminster seat in order to fight for that change that people are calling for.”

Over the last few months, the candidates and party members have spoken with many people while out campaigning. They have heard about what matters to local people and their communities

The spokesperson added: “This election is about putting the division created by the Tories and SNP behind us, electing politicians people can trust and a government that will work for our communities and our priorities.”

Labour will be hoping to improving their standing in the Falkirk constituency where they came third in 2019 behind the SNP and Conservatives.