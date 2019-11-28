Labour axe Falkirk candidate

Scottish Labour has removed its election candidate for Falkirk.

It is understood Labour candidate Safia Ali was suspended in relation to antisemitic posts on Facebook. A Labour spokesperson said: “Safia Ali is no longer the Labour Party’s candidate for Falkirk. We have taken immediate action on this matter. We deeply regret Safia Ali was selected.”

Ms Ali also stood as an independent candidate for the Carse, Kinnaird and Tryst ward in the 2017 Falkirk Council local election.

Scottish Labour general secretary Michael Sharpe said: “I deeply regret the people of the Falkirk constituency will no longer have a Labour candidate to campaign and vote for on December 12.

“There is no place for antisemitism, or any form of racism and bigotry, in our party. That is why Labour is taking robust action to root it out of our movement and wider society.

“The Party has significantly strengthened our procedures, with swift suspensions, new processes for rapid expulsions and an education programme for members. While I cannot go into details about individual cases, I can confirm that the Party has acted immediately and decisively to remove this candidate.”