Scotland’s just transition secretary has refused to confirm if a key government report into the future of Grangemouth will be published this month.

Scottish Labour MSPs had pressed Màiri McAllan on whether she will be publishing the government’s just transition plan for the Grangemouth oil refinery this month, which will set out the next steps for the Falkirk site.

However Ms McAllan would only commit to saying the report will be published “very soon indeed”, and said the details will be finalised shortly - but would not give a definite date for publication.

Ms McAllan was asked for an update on the report’s publication during a topical question on the future of Grangemouth in the Scottish Parliament.

She said the plan would be a “truly first-of-its-kind vision” for Grangemouth and will set out the long-term plan for the site up until 2045.

Ms McAllan added: “Beyond that vision, the plan will also set out and chart the series of actions required to secure that vision, focusing on securing long-term investment, developing technical and commercially viable solutions for manufacturing, and fostering the correct policy environment for all that.

SNP Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan (Picture:Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

“Work to finalise the just transition plan is underway and I expect it to be published very soon.”

Labour MSP Daniel Johnson then pressed Ms McAllan again, saying she needed to confirm the report will be published in May.

In response, Ms McAllan said: “Work on the vision and actions that will be set out in the just transition plan for Grangemouth is nearing completion - I expect the plan to be published very soon indeed.”

Last year Petroineos, a joint venture between PetroChina and Ineos, announced the Grangemouth oil refinery would continue until at least spring 2025 - however after that it would be transitioned into an oil import terminal.

There are wide concerns about the future of jobs at the site as it is expected around 400 people will be let go.

This is because there are around 500 members of staff, and only around 100 would be needed for the new oil import terminal, plus a further 50 for decommissioning and demolition work, which would take three years.

Ms McAllan also added: “The Scottish Government continues to engage extensively with the owners of the Grangemouth refinery and is committed to securing a long-term sustainable future for the industrial cluster.