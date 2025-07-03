Jardine delays Bill after “welcome progress” on supporting bereaved children

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has delayed the progress of her Bill to improve the support offered to bereaved children after “welcome progress” from the UK Government.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has delayed the progress of her Bill to improve the support offered to bereaved children after “welcome progress” from the UK Government.

Last year, Ms Jardine reintroduced her private members bill to provide clear guidance to councils, schools, and other public bodies on how to ensure every bereaved child knows where to find bespoke support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading charities such as Winston’s Wish offer individual or group counselling sessions and other online services, but there is currently no process for notifying a bereaved child of where they can access support.

Christine Jardine meets bereaved children campaigning for change in 2023

The Liberal Democrat recently met Children’s Minister, Catherine McKinnell to find ways to make these changes more quickly, without needing to pass her bill into law. This includes through the Government’s new cross-departmental Bereavement Group.

Ms Jardine said she was “pleased” with the Minister’s commitment to supporting bereaved children, including improving access to support services, and that she hopes to see further progress before the new date for the Bill’s Second Reading debate in September.

Christine Jardine MP said:“I was delighted to hear from Minister McKinnell about the welcome progress the Government has made on supporting vulnerable children after a loss, increasing access to bereavement and grief support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After meeting two Conservative Ministers before the General Election, and getting warm words of support but little action, I am delighted to see the Labour Government finally recognise there is a problem for young people trying to access bereavement support.

Christine Jardine MP in the House of Commons Chamber

“I’m pleased Minister McKinnell has listened to Liberal Democrat calls on improving access to mental health practitioners and bereavement support in schools, but also recognised we must do more to support children at times when their teachers cannot.

“I will continue to push the Government’s new cross-department Bereavement Group to put bereaved children front and centre, so no child is without the support they need, when they need it.

“I look forward to seeing more progress on these vital issues before my Bill returns later in the year.”

​