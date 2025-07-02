Jardine celebrates anniversary of women’s suffrage
The 465th female MP ever elected, the Liberal Democrat was presented with a handmade sash bearing the number, to commemorate her place in the growing list of women in the House of Commons.
Ms Jardine is the second woman to represent Edinburgh West in the House of Commons, and the third Scottish Liberal Democrat woman in Westminster, following the former MP for Argyll and Bute, Ray Michie, and East Dunbartonshire’s Jo Swinson.
Christine Jardine said: “It was delightful to see women from across the Commons come together to mark the 97th anniversary of universal suffrage.
“I’m honoured to be one of the 264 women MPs elected last July – the largest cohort of female MPs in history.
“Whilst I was re-elected with the help of many volunteers and supporters, without the encouragement of women who came before me, I would not have had the courage or confidence to take that step.
“As we approach the centenary of women earning this right, we must continue to work hard, across parties, to do more to support women into politics.”