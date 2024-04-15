Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eva Comrie, Independent for Independence candidate for the new seat of Alloa and Grangemouth in the forthcoming general election, is demanding urgent action from the Scottish Government and the councils of Falkirk and Clackmannanshire. It follows the recent findings from the Cass Review of gender services within the NHS in England.

Ms Comrie said that, despite the absence of a similar review in Scotland, the “skyrocketing” numbers of youngsters referred for gender services indicate an urgent need for scrutiny and reform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said of particular concern is the prescription of puberty blockers to children.

Eva Comrie, Independent for Independence candidate for Alloa and Grangemouth

Eva Comrie, a lawyer specialising in child and family law, said there was a need for a comprehensive assessment process for children referred to gender services, including screening for neurodevelopmental conditions and mental health assessments.

She said: “It is imperative that we prioritise the well-being and proper care of Scotland’s. We cannot allow controversial measures and ideologies to dictate the medical treatment of our youth, especially when the long-term implications are uncertain and potentially devastating.”

She urged immediate action to ensure that children are provided with the highest quality of nurturing and therapeutic care, emphasising the importance of avoiding irreversible medical interventions for vulnerable young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad