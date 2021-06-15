In Pictures: Falkirk stands in solidarity with Palestine during peace rally
A peace rally was held in Falkirk town centre as the area showed its support for the victims of the recent violence in Palestine.
The #FalkirkStandsWithPalestine event was organised by the Central Scotland Regional Equality Council, Al Masaar SCIO, Falkirk Central Mosque, Anwar e Madina, Falkirk Islamic Centre and Rainbow Muslim Women's Group.
Protesters gathered in High Street and at the town’s bandstand on Saturday to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people after more than 200 of its citizens were killed by Israeli forces.
The rally also marked the official launch of the Falkirk branch of the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign (Falkirk SPSC).
The event's compere was veteran Palestinian human rights activist Muna Ausat, a founding member of Falkirk SPSC and secretary of the Falkirk Muslim Forum.