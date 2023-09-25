News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: All Under One Banner independence march through Falkirk

Hundreds of independence protesters took to the streets of Falkirk on Saturday.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 25th Sep 2023, 22:06 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 22:06 BST

The All Under One Banner (AUOB) event saw marchers parade from Glenfuir Road next to the Forth & Clyde Canal, along Camelon Road and into the town centre.

The marchers, who came from all over central Scotland, then made their way along the High Street, down East Bridge Street and headed for Callender Park.

However, a planned rally a the conclusion of the event was scrapped at the last minute.

In a social media post, the organisation said: said: “It is with regret that we have to announce that the rally after the Falkirk march today is cancelled, due to our production manager Bruno Celini yesterday suffering a close family bereavement.

“Let’s make the Edinburgh rally great on October 7.”

SNP MSP and former finance secretary Kate Forbes had been due to speak at the event following the conclusion of the march.

The next AUOB rally will take place in Edinburgh on October 7.

Hundreds took part in Saturday's independence march through Falkirk.

1. All Under One Banner

Hundreds took part in Saturday's independence march through Falkirk. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
A pipe band led the march through the heart of the historic town.

2. All Under One Banner

A pipe band led the march through the heart of the historic town. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
A banner at the head of the march proclaims "Make Poverty History"

3. All Under One Banner

A banner at the head of the march proclaims "Make Poverty History" Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Bo'ness councillor Stacey Devine at the march.

4. All Under One Banner

Bo'ness councillor Stacey Devine at the march. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
