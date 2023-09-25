In pictures: All Under One Banner independence march through Falkirk

Hundreds of independence protesters took to the streets of Falkirk on Saturday.

The All Under One Banner (AUOB) event saw marchers parade from Glenfuir Road next to the Forth & Clyde Canal, along Camelon Road and into the town centre.

The marchers, who came from all over central Scotland, then made their way along the High Street, down East Bridge Street and headed for Callender Park.

However, a planned rally a the conclusion of the event was scrapped at the last minute.

In a social media post, the organisation said: said: “It is with regret that we have to announce that the rally after the Falkirk march today is cancelled, due to our production manager Bruno Celini yesterday suffering a close family bereavement.

“Let’s make the Edinburgh rally great on October 7.”

SNP MSP and former finance secretary Kate Forbes had been due to speak at the event following the conclusion of the march.

The next AUOB rally will take place in Edinburgh on October 7.

1 . All Under One Banner Hundreds took part in Saturday's independence march through Falkirk. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2 . All Under One Banner A pipe band led the march through the heart of the historic town. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3 . All Under One Banner A banner at the head of the march proclaims "Make Poverty History" Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales