Humza Yousaf: Falkirk politicians react to First Minister's resignation
Speaking after Mr Yousaf’s announcement at a press conference in his Bute House resident, John McNally, MP for Falkirk, said: “As we know Humza Yousef became leader of the SNP at a difficult time for the party and immediately faced major issues in Government.
"I would say that he navigated his way through this period ably.
"He has taken the decision to stand down as First Minister in what he sees are in the best interests of Scotland. I and others fully respect his decision.”
Meanwhile, Michael Matheson, MSP for Falkirk West, posted on X: “I am sorry to see HumzaYousaf stand down. Over the last year he has worked tirelessly as First Minister to deliver for the people of Scotland.
“I wish him and his family well for the future.”
Also on X, Falkirk East MSP Michelle Thomson wrote: “I described HumzaYousaf as an honourable man earlier today. I stand by that and note the dignity with which he stood down today. I wish him and his family every success.”
