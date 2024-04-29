Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Speaking after Mr Yousaf’s announcement at a press conference in his Bute House resident, John McNally, MP for Falkirk, said: “As we know Humza Yousef became leader of the SNP at a difficult time for the party and immediately faced major issues in Government.

"I would say that he navigated his way through this period ably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He has taken the decision to stand down as First Minister in what he sees are in the best interests of Scotland. I and others fully respect his decision.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf with Falkirk MP John McNally. Pic: Contributed

Meanwhile, Michael Matheson, MSP for Falkirk West, posted on X: “I am sorry to see HumzaYousaf stand down. Over the last year he has worked tirelessly as First Minister to deliver for the people of Scotland.

“I wish him and his family well for the future.”