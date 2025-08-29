Hugo for it boy: Grangemouth MP's dog is the one looking for votes now

The pet pooch of Grangemouth and Alloa MP Brian Leishman is in the running to be named Westminster Dog of the Year 2025.

Smooth-haired miniature dachshund Hugo, 7, is vying for the coveted title in the event organised by The Kennel Club and the Dogs Trust.

Affectionately described as a “woof on wheels”, Hugo lives with intervertebral disc disease (IVDD) – a condition which left him unable to walk after a spinal disc exploded in his back with debris becoming lodged in his spinal column.

Despite the life-changing accident, Hugo’s spirit remains unbroken as he continues to bring joy to everyone he meets.

Grangemouth MP Brian Leishman with his wee pal Hugo (Picture: Submitted)

Brian said: “Although he sadly cannot walk anymore and relies on his wheels, Hugo has a lust for life and remains extremely affectionate, uplifting the spirits of everyone he meets.

“He is a daily reminder of resilience and the unconditional love dogs give to people. Hugo is a valuable member of my family and we would be lost without him.

“While his condition means he requires extra attention and care, it just means we get to spend even more quality time together and our bond has only become stronger since his accident.

“We would be honoured if people could take a moment to vote for him.”

The competition is more than a light-hearted showcase. It provides MPs with a platform to highlight their work on animal welfare and responsible dog ownership.

This year’s entrants include guide dogs, rescue dogs and cherished family pets, all vying for the coveted title and the Sir David Amess Pawblic Vote Award.

Brian hopes his constituents will rally behind Hugo, who is a four legged activist for dachshunds with IVDD and is always seen around town with signage from the charity Dedicated to Dachshunds with IVDD on his special pram.

“This is a chance for Hugo to represent disabled dogs everywhere”, Brian added. “Hugo may be small, but he has a big heart – and I think he deserves to win.”

The much-loved competition will return this September to Victoria Tower Gardens in London.

Visit the website for more information and to cast your vote for Hugo.

