Here's all the candidates standing for Falkirk Council in May 2022

Polling for Scottish council elections takes place on May 5

A total of 63 people are standing in nine council wards for the opportunity to be one of 30 councillors.

There are 16 SNP candidates, 11 for Labour, 10 Conservatives, nine Independents, nine Greens, four Liberal Democrats, three Alba and one UKIP.

Twenty of the candidates were previously councillors, although two of those are now standing as Independents – Ann Ritchie in Bo’ness and Blackness was previously the SNP councillor, while John McLuckie was previously a Labour member for the Upper Braes.

Voting will take place on Thursday, May 5 between 7am and 10pm.

The counting of votes will take place the following day.

Applications to register to vote must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by midnight on Monday, April 18.

The full list of candidates is:

Ward 1: Bo’ness and Blackness – three councillors to be elected (*denotes previously elected)

David Aitchison* – Scottish Labour

Stacey Devine – SNP

Lynn Munro* – Scottish Conservative

Debra Pickering – Scottish Green

Nicholas Pitts – Scottish Liberal Democrats

Ann Ritchie* – Independent

Ward 2: Grangemouth – three councillors

David Balfour* – SNP

Marc Bozza – Independent

Mandy Bryson – Scottish Conservative

John Haston – SNP

Stuart Martin – UKIP

Alan Nimmo* – Scottish Labour

Robert Spears* – Independent

Rhys Stenhouse – Scottish Green

Ward 3: Denny and Banknock – four councillors

Fiona Collie* – SNP

Paul Garner* – SNP

Nigel Harris* – Scottish Conservative

Rachel Hart – Scottish Green

Alf Kelly – Scottish Labour

James Marshall – Scottish Labour

Brian McCabe – Independent

Ward 4: Carse, Kinnaird and Tryst – four councillors

Margaret Anslow – Scottish Labour

Gary Bouse* – SNP

James Flynn* – Scottish Conservative

Robert Kemp – Scottish Conservative

Sean McCay – Scottish Liberal Democrats

Tom McLaughlin – Scottish Green

Laura Murtagh* – SNP

Ward 5: Bonnybridge and Larbert – three councillors

Billy Buchanan* – Independent

Bryan Deakin – SNP

David Grant* – Scottish Conservative

Jim Muir – SNP

Jack Redmond – Scottish Labour

David Robertson – Scottish Green

Ward 6: Falkirk North – four councillors

Zohaib Arshad – Alba

Robert Bissett* – Scottish Labour

James Bundy – Scottish Conservative

Robbie Burgess – Scottish Labour

Judith McLaughlin – Scottish Green

Cecil Meiklejohn* – SNP

Iain Sinclair – SNP

Ward 7: Falkirk South – three councillors

Lorna Binnie* – SNP

Sarah Patrick – Scottish Conservative

Emma Russell* – SNP

Euan Stainbank – Scottish Labour

Hunter Thomson – Scottish Green

Richard Wilson – Independent

Ward 8: Lower Braes – three councillors

Scott Fallon – Alba

Gordon Forrest – SNP

Anne Hannah – Scottish Labour

James Kerr* – Scottish Conservative

Adanna McCue* – SNP

Doug Sheehan – Scottish Green

Ashley Ward – Scottish Liberal Democrat

Ward 9: Upper Braes – three councillors

Claire Brown – Scottish Conservative

Ian Kennedy – Independent

Rachel Kidd – Scottish Green

John McLuckie* – Independent

Siobhan Paterson – Scottish Labour

Austin Reid – Scottish Liberal Democrat

Jim Robertson – SNP

Colin Todd – Alba

Mark Tunnicliff – Independent

