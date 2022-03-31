Here's all the candidates standing for Falkirk Council in May 2022
The candidates hoping to get your vote to represent our communities on Falkirk Council have been revealed.
A total of 63 people are standing in nine council wards for the opportunity to be one of 30 councillors.
There are 16 SNP candidates, 11 for Labour, 10 Conservatives, nine Independents, nine Greens, four Liberal Democrats, three Alba and one UKIP.
Twenty of the candidates were previously councillors, although two of those are now standing as Independents – Ann Ritchie in Bo’ness and Blackness was previously the SNP councillor, while John McLuckie was previously a Labour member for the Upper Braes.
Voting will take place on Thursday, May 5 between 7am and 10pm.
The counting of votes will take place the following day.
Applications to register to vote must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by midnight on Monday, April 18.
The full list of candidates is:
Ward 1: Bo’ness and Blackness – three councillors to be elected (*denotes previously elected)
David Aitchison* – Scottish Labour
Stacey Devine – SNP
Lynn Munro* – Scottish Conservative
Debra Pickering – Scottish Green
Nicholas Pitts – Scottish Liberal Democrats
Ann Ritchie* – Independent
Ward 2: Grangemouth – three councillors
David Balfour* – SNP
Marc Bozza – Independent
Mandy Bryson – Scottish Conservative
John Haston – SNP
Stuart Martin – UKIP
Alan Nimmo* – Scottish Labour
Robert Spears* – Independent
Rhys Stenhouse – Scottish Green
Ward 3: Denny and Banknock – four councillors
Fiona Collie* – SNP
Paul Garner* – SNP
Nigel Harris* – Scottish Conservative
Rachel Hart – Scottish Green
Alf Kelly – Scottish Labour
James Marshall – Scottish Labour
Brian McCabe – Independent
Ward 4: Carse, Kinnaird and Tryst – four councillors
Margaret Anslow – Scottish Labour
Gary Bouse* – SNP
James Flynn* – Scottish Conservative
Robert Kemp – Scottish Conservative
Sean McCay – Scottish Liberal Democrats
Tom McLaughlin – Scottish Green
Laura Murtagh* – SNP
Ward 5: Bonnybridge and Larbert – three councillors
Billy Buchanan* – Independent
Bryan Deakin – SNP
David Grant* – Scottish Conservative
Jim Muir – SNP
Jack Redmond – Scottish Labour
David Robertson – Scottish Green
Ward 6: Falkirk North – four councillors
Zohaib Arshad – Alba
Robert Bissett* – Scottish Labour
James Bundy – Scottish Conservative
Robbie Burgess – Scottish Labour
Judith McLaughlin – Scottish Green
Cecil Meiklejohn* – SNP
Iain Sinclair – SNP
Ward 7: Falkirk South – three councillors
Lorna Binnie* – SNP
Sarah Patrick – Scottish Conservative
Emma Russell* – SNP
Euan Stainbank – Scottish Labour
Hunter Thomson – Scottish Green
Richard Wilson – Independent
Ward 8: Lower Braes – three councillors
Scott Fallon – Alba
Gordon Forrest – SNP
Anne Hannah – Scottish Labour
James Kerr* – Scottish Conservative
Adanna McCue* – SNP
Doug Sheehan – Scottish Green
Ashley Ward – Scottish Liberal Democrat
Ward 9: Upper Braes – three councillors
Claire Brown – Scottish Conservative
Ian Kennedy – Independent
Rachel Kidd – Scottish Green
John McLuckie* – Independent
Siobhan Paterson – Scottish Labour
Austin Reid – Scottish Liberal Democrat
Jim Robertson – SNP
Colin Todd – Alba
Mark Tunnicliff – Independent