Help shape how the Falkirk Council area develops for years to come
Consultation is now underway for the new Local Development Plan – known as LDP3 – and council want to hear ideas from the community on how the future can be shaped.
If you are a resident, member of a community group or business owner, they want to hear from you.
Is revitalised town centres your priority? Or would you like to see more new housing, better transport links or derelict land brought back to life.
Whatever your ideas, this is your opportunity to have your say and influence how the local area could evolve in years to come.
The LDP is a long-term strategy that determines how land will be used and developed across the Falkirk Council area. It ensures that growth is sustainable and meets the needs of residents and businesses.
It sets out a vision for the area, an overall strategy, and detailed policies and proposals indicating where development should or should not take place, and provides criteria which we use when assessing planning applications.
Your ideas will help towards the development of the next phase of the LDP which will be used to inform decision around: the development of housing, businesses including retail, community facilities; investment in infrastructure to support economic growth; and improvements to the environment and greenspaces of our communities.
You can share your ideas and make your suggestions here
The survey closes on Friday, May 2.
