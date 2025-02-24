Help shape how the Falkirk Council area develops for years to come

People across the district are being invited to have their say on how they think the Falkirk Council area should develop.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Consultation is now underway for the new Local Development Plan – known as LDP3 – and council want to hear ideas from the community on how the future can be shaped.

If you are a resident, member of a community group or business owner, they want to hear from you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is revitalised town centres your priority? Or would you like to see more new housing, better transport links or derelict land brought back to life.

Take part in the consultation to shape the future of the Falkirk Council area. Pic: Michael Gillen

Whatever your ideas, this is your opportunity to have your say and influence how the local area could evolve in years to come.

The LDP is a long-term strategy that determines how land will be used and developed across the Falkirk Council area. It ensures that growth is sustainable and meets the needs of residents and businesses.

It sets out a vision for the area, an overall strategy, and detailed policies and proposals indicating where development should or should not take place, and provides criteria which we use when assessing planning applications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your ideas will help towards the development of the next phase of the LDP which will be used to inform decision around: the development of housing, businesses including retail, community facilities; investment in infrastructure to support economic growth; and improvements to the environment and greenspaces of our communities.

You can share your ideas and make your suggestions here

The survey closes on Friday, May 2.