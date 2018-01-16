Greens choice for Bonnybridge and Larbert by-election

Former Larbert High teacher David Robertson is the Greens candidate for next month’s Bonnybridge and Larbert by-election.

Married with two grown-up daughters, he is a graduate of both Napier and Stirling Universities.

David has been active with Falkirk Friends of the Earth and Falkirk Allotment Society and, if elected, said he is committed to improving the local economy, encouraging public involvement in planning and decision making, protecting services in support of vulnerable people and fighting against fracking.

Announcing his candidature David said, “I think it is really important to maintain staffing in our schools and ensure that teachers regain the classroom support they need”.

Patrick Harvey, Scottish Green Party co-convener, said, “I have known David for 20 years and I know that he will be a real asset as Falkirk’s first Green councillor.”