Grangemouth MP stands firm on decision to vote against UK Government's new welfare bill
The MP for Alloa and Grangemouth said he will “absolutely” vote against welfare cuts proposed in the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill when it comes before parliament next month.
He has been highly critical of the welfare reforms, which the government hopes will save up to £5 billion by 2030, since the plans first emerged last year.
Mr Leishman and colleagues have raised a number of concerns over the impact the major reforms will have on the most vulnerable in society – especially proposed measures to tighten the criteria for Personal Independence Payment (PIP).
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to be affected by the changes to PIP eligibility, which are expected to account for the largest proportion of savings the
government hopes to make.
"I am all for people getting into work, when possible,” said Mr Leishman. “However, to think people who simply cannot work due to a disability or a health condition can be incentivised to get a job is at best naive and at worst cruel.
“PIP saves lives and can stop people from falling into depression. These proposals will lead to worsened mental and physical health for many people, ultimately putting additional pressure on already underfunded health and local services.
“There are many Labour MPs who are appalled at these proposals and will be voting against these dire cuts. I will absolutely be one of them.”
Mr Leishman has previously called on the UK Government to find alternative ways to raise revenue, instead of making cuts, and has called on party leaders to govern with true Labour values in mind.
He added: “An annual wealth tax of two per cent on those with assets over £10 million could raise in the region of £24 billion each year. Another £10 to £12 billion could be raised annually by equalising capital gains so that it is taxed at least as much as income from work.
“Millionaire and billionaire wealth has exploded during the pandemic while more and more people have been pushed into poverty. As the Labour Party, we should be looking to create a caring and compassionate society which benefits working class families.”