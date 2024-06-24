Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters in the Falkirk constituency will have two opportunities to hear from candidates.

A hustings has been organised for Tuesday, June 25 in Camelon Bowling Club off Main Street.

It has been organised by the new community council for Camelon, Bantaskine and Tamfourhill, and begins at 7pm prompt.

Six of the eight candidates have agreed to attend. They are: Zohaib Arshad Chaudry, Alba; James Bundy, Conservative; Toni Giugliano, SNP; Rachel Kidd, Greens; Euan Stainbank, Labour; and Mark Tunnicliff, Independent.

Two general election hustings take place in Falkirk this week. Pic: File image

The community council’s chair Mark Stevenson will will be in the hot seat as the hustings “aims to debate local issues in a UK context”.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

The following evening, Wednesday, June 26, another hustings will take place from 7.30pm in Falkirk Trinity Church which will focus on climate and nature.