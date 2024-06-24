Your chance to hear from Falkirk candidates ahead of July 4
and live on Freeview channel 276
A hustings has been organised for Tuesday, June 25 in Camelon Bowling Club off Main Street.
It has been organised by the new community council for Camelon, Bantaskine and Tamfourhill, and begins at 7pm prompt.
Six of the eight candidates have agreed to attend. They are: Zohaib Arshad Chaudry, Alba; James Bundy, Conservative; Toni Giugliano, SNP; Rachel Kidd, Greens; Euan Stainbank, Labour; and Mark Tunnicliff, Independent.
The community council’s chair Mark Stevenson will will be in the hot seat as the hustings “aims to debate local issues in a UK context”.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
The following evening, Wednesday, June 26, another hustings will take place from 7.30pm in Falkirk Trinity Church which will focus on climate and nature.
Oganised by Friends of the Earth Scotland and Christian Climate Action Scotland, again it is open to the public.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.