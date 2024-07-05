Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour notched up a hat-trick of wins across the Falkirk Council area when Kirsteen Sullivan won Bathgate and Linlithgow.

The Labour depute leader of West Lothian Council, smashed the SNP’s 11,000 majority from 2019.

This time around Labour took 19,774 votes against Martyn Day defending the seat for the SNP receiving 11,451.

Bathgate and Linlithgow takes in parts of Bo’ness and Blackness.

Kirsteen Sullivan won the Bathgate and Linlithgow seat for Labour. Pic: Contributed

Speaking after the count at West Lothian College, Kirsteen Sullivan thanked her staff including her agent Tom Conn.

She added: "I’d like to acknowledge and thank my fellow candidates for the positive manner in which they ran their campaigns. I’d like to give a special thank you to Martyn Day who served the constituency for nine years. Prior to that he served 16 years as a councillor for Linlithgow. Our politics may differ but it’s only right that his quarter century of public service is recognised.”

The full result for Bathgate and Linlithgow is:-

Martyn Day, SNP 11,451

John Hannah, Independence of Scotland Party 382

Simon Caleb Jay, Greens 1,390

Stuart James McArthur, Independent 229

Jamie McNamee Reform UK 3,524

Lynn Edith Munro Scottish Conservatives 3,144

Sally Pattle, Liberal Democrats 2,171

Kirsteen Sullivan, Labour and Co-operative Party 19,774