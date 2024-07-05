Labour hat-trick across Falkirk Council area
The Labour depute leader of West Lothian Council, smashed the SNP’s 11,000 majority from 2019.
This time around Labour took 19,774 votes against Martyn Day defending the seat for the SNP receiving 11,451.
Bathgate and Linlithgow takes in parts of Bo’ness and Blackness.
Speaking after the count at West Lothian College, Kirsteen Sullivan thanked her staff including her agent Tom Conn.
She added: "I’d like to acknowledge and thank my fellow candidates for the positive manner in which they ran their campaigns. I’d like to give a special thank you to Martyn Day who served the constituency for nine years. Prior to that he served 16 years as a councillor for Linlithgow. Our politics may differ but it’s only right that his quarter century of public service is recognised.”
The full result for Bathgate and Linlithgow is:-
Martyn Day, SNP 11,451
John Hannah, Independence of Scotland Party 382
Simon Caleb Jay, Greens 1,390
Stuart James McArthur, Independent 229
Jamie McNamee Reform UK 3,524
Lynn Edith Munro Scottish Conservatives 3,144
Sally Pattle, Liberal Democrats 2,171
Kirsteen Sullivan, Labour and Co-operative Party 19,774
The total number of valid votes cast was 42,065 giving a turnout of 58.4 per cent.