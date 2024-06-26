Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the race for Westminster enters its final days, candidates in the Falkirk constituency have been taking part in hustings in a bid to woo voters.

On Tuesday evening the majority of those hoping to be the area’s next MP were in close quarters as they crammed together on banquette seating in Camelon Bowling Club in an event hurriedly arranged by the new community council for Camelon, Bantaskine and Tamfourhill.

The main political parties were all represented, along with an Independent candidate, but both the Liberal Democrat Tim McKay and Reform’s Keith Barrow were absent.

Put under the spotlight for those attending were: Zohaib Arshad, Alba Party; James Bundy, Scottish Conservative; Toni Giugliano, SNP; Rachel Kidd, Scottish Greens; Euan Stainbank, Scottish Labour; and Mark Tunnicliff, Independent.

Some of the audience at the hustings. Pic: Michael Gillen

Tasked with keeping the hustings running smoothly was community council chair Mark Stevenson who did an excellent task of ensuring the six would-be MPs kept to their allotted time to speak – and never once had to shout “order”.

Given the shortness of the 2024 campaign – Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announcing the country would go to the polls on July 4 a mere five weeks ago – for many voters in Falkirk this was a first opportunity to hear directly what those wanting their vote had to say on local issues affecting local people.

Each fielded a series of questions on everything from Brexit to health services, the environment to child poverty, with a recurring theme for the majority of blaming their political opponents for all ills currently affecting the country and promising, if given the chance, they would do much better.

Mark Tunnicliff, who previously founded the Divergent party but is now standing on an Independent ticket, said voting for him would give an opportunity for change. “I have no party loyalties and I’m standing against the political party system,” he told voters, adding: “I won’t be representing a party or donors but the people who vote for me. It won’t be a standard politician and there is definitely a need for change at Westminster. It’s time to stand up and vote for change.”

The six candidates on the panel: left to right, Euan Stainbank, Labour; Rachel Kidd, Greens; Mark Tunnicliff, Independent; Zohaib Arshad, Alba; Toni Giugliano, SNP; and James Bundy, Conservative. Pic: Michael Gillen

The Greens Rachel Kidd candidly admitted that she was unlikely to go to Westminster, even adding: “I’m not a politician”. However, as a mature student of environmental science said she was acutely aware of the impact of global warming. She said: “I feel that I had no other choice but to stand up and remind other parties of this big crisis we are facing and the need to do something about it.”

She also called for political reform, saying: “Our system of voting needs reformed: it is not fit for purpose”, although acknowledged that, unlike in the United States, in the UK it was still possible for someone from a working class background to get to Westminster and even become prime minister.

Alba’s Zohaib Arshad said independence for Scotland was the “dream” for his party and would be the only way that improvements in areas, including education and the NHS could be achieved.

He also said a subject that he conitnually heard concerns about was the future of the Grangemouth refinery – which could close as early as next year with the loss of 400 jobs – as 70 per cent of its workers lived in the Falkirk constituency.

On Brexit he said: “Scotland didn’t vote for Brexit and we need the EU for trade. For future generations it is imperative that we get back into Europe”, adding that an independent Scotland would give the country and its residents more economic stability.

Conservative James Bundy has been a councillor in Falkirk for the last two years and said he was well aware of the issues affecting the area having been born and bred here, adding that if elected he would ensure that both Falkirk and Scotland would have a strong voice in Westminster.

"As a councillor, I’ve already written to the UK government urging them to invest in the Grangemouth flood defence scheme, pointing out how important it is not just for the Falkirk area but also for Scotland and the UK. It’s vitally important that we work together. Cross party support is how you get change to benefit communities.”

He added that improving housing was high on his agenda for more investment. “It’s an area that needs to be a top priority for the next government – whoever that is – and I cannot say that enough. Without suitable housing people end up entrenched in poverty; living in damp houses people become sick and unable to work. By fixing and making houses more energy efficient we can improve the standard of health.”

Euan Stainbank was another of the new intake of councillors in Falkirk in 2022 and is now standing on the Scottish Labour ticket for this general election. He said a vote for him would be one of hope for present and future generations.

On child poverty he said it was “the social stain on our conscience”, adding: “1.5 million people are currently in work and living in poverty. We would bring an end to zero hours contracts, age discriminatory bans, while our warm homes plan would bring bills down for people, allowing them to heat their homes.”

He also called for more co-operation between Scottish, UK and local government, citing the deposit recovery scheme (DRS) as an example where agreement couldn’t be reached between Holyrood and Westminster so it stalled. “We need to reset relationships, reform the Scotland Office so it is not just a battering ram. This is a huge opportunity to promote ourselves.”

Hoping to hold the Falkirk seat for the Scottish Nationalist Party is Toni Giuliano – previously former councillor John McNally was the MP since 2015 before announcing last year that he wouldn’t be seeking reselection.

He said Brexit, which the people of Scotland had not voted for, had lost this country £100 billion, adding: “Scotland fought to stay but what we’ve got is businesses struggling because of bureaucracy; young people can no longer study through Erasmus; and all we’ve got from it is a blue passport.”

He added that austerity needed to be addressed if child poverty was to be abolished. “The Scottish Child Payment introduced by the SNP has kept 100,000 children out of poverty this year alone. We’ve doubled free child care to 1140 hours, while free school meals, free tuition and free prescriptions are all policies that unlike other parties, we’ve vowed to keep safe."

Polling stations will open at 7am next Thursday, July 4 and close at 10pm after which the counting of votes will begin. For the Falkirk constituency it will once again take place in Grangemouth Sports Complex, while the Alloa & Grangemouth constituency count will be held in Alloa Town Hall.

For the first time at a general election voters will need to produce photographic ID when they attend a polling station.

Tonight (Wednesday) another hustings will take place from 7.30pm in Falkirk Trinity Church which will focus on climate and nature.