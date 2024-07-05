Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Voters in Falkirk have returned a Labour MP for the first time in almost a decade.

In Euan Stainbank, Labour had their youngest candidate in Scotland and he overturned the SNP’s largest majority.

Around 3.30am, returning officer Kenneth Lawrie declared that the 24-year-old was Falkirk’s new MP. It is only two years since he first entered politics when he was elected as a councillor to represent the Falkirk South ward – and now he is heading to Westminster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As his supporters cheered and applauded, he said it was the “honour of my lifetime to be elected by those who are neighbours and now my constituents”.

Returning officer Kenneth Lawrie declares that Labour's Euan Stainbank is the new MP for Falkirk. Also on the stage are Rachel Kidd (Greens), Toni Giugliano (SNP), Tim McKay (Lib Dem) and James Bundy (Conservative). Pic: Michael Gillen

He added: “This election was never about personalities or the eight people on the ballot paper, or even who will step over the threshold of No.10 tomorrow: it is about you, the people of Falkirk, Scotland and the United Kingdom and your priorities.

“As it looks likely Labour will form the next government, the first time in my lifetime I have seen a positive and progressive government. This is a massively hopeful moment for everyone in Falkirk, Scotland and the United Kingdom.

"The challenge ahead for us is now clear, we will keep to our promises of economic stability, making work pay and investing in our NHS.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But most importantly, he said: “We need to offer hope to the next generation that their future will be better than that of their parents, that their life will have real change – the change that Falkirk, Scotland and the UK needs.”

New Labour MP for Falkirk Euan Stainbank celebrates with family and supporters after the announcement. Pic: Michael Gillen

In 2019, the Nationalists had an almost 15,000 majority but sitting MP John McNally announced last year he would not be standing again.

In his victory speech, Mr Stainbank paid tribute to his predecessor for his nine years of service as an MP and before that a councillor.

After thanking all his campaign team for their efforts in getting him elected, the emotional new MP added: “Thank you most of all to the people of Falkirk: I will work in your interests, I will put you first and I will start now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Stainbank received 18,343 votes, beating the SNP candidate, Toni Giugliano, into second place with 13,347.

Conservative councillor James Bundy was in third place with 3576 votes, just ahead of the Reform candidate, Keith Barrow who took 3375 votes.

The turnout of 58.11 per cent was lower than the 66.4 per cent who turned out in 2019.

The leader of Falkirk Council’s Labour group, Councillor Anne Hannah, was delighted a the result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I am really proud of Euan. He is very hard working and cares about his constituents.

One of the first to congratulate Mr Stainbank was his former head teacher at Larbert High, Jon Reid, now the council’s director of education.

The new MP is also a fervent Falkirk FC supporter and has been a season ticket holder since he was seven years old.

The full result is:

Zohaib Arshad, Alba – 581 votes

Keith Barrow, Reform UK – 3375

James Bundy, Scottish Conservative – 3576

Toni Giugliano, SNP – 13,347

Rachel Kidd, Scottish Greens – 1711

Tim McKay, Scottish Liberal Democrats – 1092

Euan Stainbank, Scottish Labour Party – 18,343

Mark Tunnicliff, Independent – 600