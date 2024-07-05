Falkirk constituency votes being counted to find area's next MP
The first stage of counting all the ballot papers has been completed and returning officer Kenneth Lawrie revealed that the turnout of voters was 58.11 per cent.
This is down almost eight per cent on the last general election in 2019 when the SNP’s John McNally was returned with a 15,000 majority..
Counting staff are now sifting through the 42,756 ballot papers.
An early estimate has the result being called around 3.30am,
Those seeking election are:
Zohaib Arshad, Alba
Keith Barrow, Reform UK
James Bundy, Scottish Conservative
Toni Giugliano, SNP
Rachel Kidd, Scottish Greens
Tim McKay, Scottish Liberal Democrats
Euan Stainbank, Scottish Labour Party
Mark Tunnicliff, Independent
