Counting is underway at Grangemouth Sports Complex to determine who will be Falkirk’s next MP.

The first stage of counting all the ballot papers has been completed and returning officer Kenneth Lawrie revealed that the turnout of voters was 58.11 per cent.

This is down almost eight per cent on the last general election in 2019 when the SNP’s John McNally was returned with a 15,000 majority..

Counting staff are now sifting through the 42,756 ballot papers.

Counting underway at Grangemouth Sports Complex for the Falkirk constituency. Pic: Michael Gillen

An early estimate has the result being called around 3.30am,

Those seeking election are:

Zohaib Arshad, Alba

Keith Barrow, Reform UK

James Bundy, Scottish Conservative

Toni Giugliano, SNP

Rachel Kidd, Scottish Greens

Tim McKay, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Euan Stainbank, Scottish Labour Party