Councillor Euan Stainbank, 24, wins Falkirk seat for Labour
and live on Freeview channel 276
Euan Stainbank overturned a 15,000 SNP majority to win the seat and head to Westminster.
At only 24, he is Scottish Labour’s youngest MP.
It is only two years since he first entered politics when he was elected as a councillor to represent the Falkirk South ward.
The full result is:
Zohaib Arshad, Alba – 581 votes
Keith Barrow, Reform UK – 3375
James Bundy, Scottish Conservative – 3576
Toni Giugliano, SNP – 13,347
Rachel Kidd, Scottish Greens – 1711
Tim McKay, Scottish Liberal Democrats – 1092
Euan Stainbank, Scottish Labour Party – 18,343
Mark Tunnicliff, Independent – 600
There were 42,756 votes cast which is a 58.11 per cent turnout.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.