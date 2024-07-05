Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters in Falkirk have returned a Labour MP for the first time in almost a decade.

Euan Stainbank overturned a 15,000 SNP majority to win the seat and head to Westminster.

At only 24, he is Scottish Labour’s youngest MP.

It is only two years since he first entered politics when he was elected as a councillor to represent the Falkirk South ward.

Scottish Labour's Euan Stainbank, with girlfriend Innes Murray, is Falkirk's new MP. Pic: Michael Gillen

The full result is:

Zohaib Arshad, Alba – 581 votes

Keith Barrow, Reform UK – 3375

James Bundy, Scottish Conservative – 3576

Toni Giugliano, SNP – 13,347

Rachel Kidd, Scottish Greens – 1711

Tim McKay, Scottish Liberal Democrats – 1092

Euan Stainbank, Scottish Labour Party – 18,343

Mark Tunnicliff, Independent – 600