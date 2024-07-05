Councillor Euan Stainbank, 24, wins Falkirk seat for Labour

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 5th Jul 2024, 04:30 BST
Voters in Falkirk have returned a Labour MP for the first time in almost a decade.

Euan Stainbank overturned a 15,000 SNP majority to win the seat and head to Westminster.

At only 24, he is Scottish Labour’s youngest MP.

It is only two years since he first entered politics when he was elected as a councillor to represent the Falkirk South ward.

Scottish Labour's Euan Stainbank, with girlfriend Innes Murray, is Falkirk's new MP. Pic: Michael GillenScottish Labour's Euan Stainbank, with girlfriend Innes Murray, is Falkirk's new MP. Pic: Michael Gillen
The full result is:

Zohaib Arshad, Alba – 581 votes

Keith Barrow, Reform UK – 3375

James Bundy, Scottish Conservative – 3576

Toni Giugliano, SNP – 13,347

Rachel Kidd, Scottish Greens – 1711

Tim McKay, Scottish Liberal Democrats – 1092

Euan Stainbank, Scottish Labour Party – 18,343

Mark Tunnicliff, Independent – 600

There were 42,756 votes cast which is a 58.11 per cent turnout.

