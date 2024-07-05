Brian Leishman wins Alloa & Grangemouth for Labour

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 5th Jul 2024, 05:12 BST
Golf pro Brian Leishman saw a huge swing from the SNP help him win the Alloa & Grangemouth seat for Labour.

He had a majority of over 6000 in the new constituency.

Broadcaster John Nicolson had held the now defunct seat of Ochil and South Perthshire since 2019, having previously been the MP for East Dunbartonshire.

Brian, who is the golf pro at Schawpark golf course in Sauchie, has been a councillor since 2022 representing Perth City North.

Scottish Labour's Brian Leishman is the new MP for Alloa & Grangemouth.. Pic: Michael Gillen

The full result is:

Eva Comrie, Independent – 881 votes

Richard Fairley, Reform – 3084

Tom Flanagan, Workers Party – 223

Brian Leishman, Labour – 18,039

Kenny MacAskill, Alba – 638

Adrian May, Lib Dems – 1151

John Nicolson, SNP – 11,917

Rachel Nunn, Conservatives – 3127

Nariese Whyte, Greens – 1421

The turnout was 58.41 per cent with 41, 275 votes cast.

