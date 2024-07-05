Brian Leishman wins Alloa & Grangemouth for Labour
He had a majority of over 6000 in the new constituency.
Broadcaster John Nicolson had held the now defunct seat of Ochil and South Perthshire since 2019, having previously been the MP for East Dunbartonshire.
Brian, who is the golf pro at Schawpark golf course in Sauchie, has been a councillor since 2022 representing Perth City North.
The full result is:
Eva Comrie, Independent – 881 votes
Richard Fairley, Reform – 3084
Tom Flanagan, Workers Party – 223
Brian Leishman, Labour – 18,039
Kenny MacAskill, Alba – 638
Adrian May, Lib Dems – 1151
John Nicolson, SNP – 11,917
Rachel Nunn, Conservatives – 3127
Nariese Whyte, Greens – 1421
The turnout was 58.41 per cent with 41, 275 votes cast.
