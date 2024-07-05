Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Golf pro Brian Leishman saw a huge swing from the SNP help him win the Alloa & Grangemouth seat for Labour.

He had a majority of over 6000 in the new constituency.

Broadcaster John Nicolson had held the now defunct seat of Ochil and South Perthshire since 2019, having previously been the MP for East Dunbartonshire.

Brian, who is the golf pro at Schawpark golf course in Sauchie, has been a councillor since 2022 representing Perth City North.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Labour's Brian Leishman is the new MP for Alloa & Grangemouth.. Pic: Michael Gillen

The full result is:

Eva Comrie, Independent – 881 votes

Richard Fairley, Reform – 3084

Tom Flanagan, Workers Party – 223

Brian Leishman, Labour – 18,039

Kenny MacAskill, Alba – 638

Adrian May, Lib Dems – 1151

John Nicolson, SNP – 11,917

Rachel Nunn, Conservatives – 3127

Nariese Whyte, Greens – 1421