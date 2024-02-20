Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brian Leishman, who is the golf pro at Schawpark golf course in Sauchie, has been selected to fight the Alloa and Grangemouth constituency when the expected election takes place later this year.

He is not new to politics, having represented Perth City North as a Labour councillor since 2022, and was selected by Labour Party members last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alloa and Grangemouth is a new constituency that has been created after a boundary commission review, the former seat of Ochil and South Perthshire and Falkirk and Linlithgow and East Falkirk will be abolished at the next election.

Brian Leishman, Scottish Labour candidate to fight the Alloa & Grangemouth constituency. Pic: Contributed

The new constituency boundary takes in much of Larbert and most of Grangemuth, while the vast remainder of the Falkirk Council area will be in the new Falkirk constituency.

The Labour Party is eyeing up Alloa and Grangemouth as a hopeful Labour gain.

Mr Leishman said: “I am delighted to have been selected as the Scottish Labour candidate for Alloa and Grangemouth. I can’t wait to get out and hear from local people about what they want our communities to look like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad