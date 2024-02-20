News you can trust since 1845
General election: Scottish Labour select candidate for new Alloa and Grangemouth constituency

A golf pro is hoping to see a swing to Scottish Labour in the next general election after being selected as their Westminster candidate for a new constituency.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 20th Feb 2024, 13:42 GMT
Brian Leishman, who is the golf pro at Schawpark golf course in Sauchie, has been selected to fight the Alloa and Grangemouth constituency when the expected election takes place later this year.

He is not new to politics, having represented Perth City North as a Labour councillor since 2022, and was selected by Labour Party members last weekend.

Alloa and Grangemouth is a new constituency that has been created after a boundary commission review, the former seat of Ochil and South Perthshire and Falkirk and Linlithgow and East Falkirk will be abolished at the next election.

Brian Leishman, Scottish Labour candidate to fight the Alloa & Grangemouth constituency. Pic: ContributedBrian Leishman, Scottish Labour candidate to fight the Alloa & Grangemouth constituency. Pic: Contributed
Brian Leishman, Scottish Labour candidate to fight the Alloa & Grangemouth constituency. Pic: Contributed

The new constituency boundary takes in much of Larbert and most of Grangemuth, while the vast remainder of the Falkirk Council area will be in the new Falkirk constituency.

The Labour Party is eyeing up Alloa and Grangemouth as a hopeful Labour gain.

Mr Leishman said: “I am delighted to have been selected as the Scottish Labour candidate for Alloa and Grangemouth. I can’t wait to get out and hear from local people about what they want our communities to look like.

“I think people are exhausted with the politics that have created division and with the current problems we face of industry potentially leaving the area and jobs lost, the vital services we rely on being cut and the ongoing cost of living crisis meaning wages are not going as far as they should then it’s time for change and that another form of politics is needed.”

